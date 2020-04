The state of emergency was extended until April 30 in Kyrgyzstan. The President of the country signed a relevant decree.

The decree extends the state of emergency in Bishkek and Osh cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Jalal-Abad city and Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region until April 30, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, the peak incidence of coronavirus will be on April 20-24.

As of today, there are 430 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.