Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan dismissed

Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova and the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev were dismissed from their posts. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the decrees dismissing the Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova and the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev today.

At a meeting of the Security Council the day before Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticized actions of the Republican Emergency Response Center and the Ministry of Health.
