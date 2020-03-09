12:29
Wushu team of Kyrgyzstan wins medals in Uzbekistan

The national Wushu Sanda team of Kyrgyzstan participated in the International Tournament in Jizzakh (Uzbekistan). Its head coach Tagaibek Omurzhanov told 24.kg news agency.

Competitions were held on March 4-8. The teams of Central Asia competed for victory. There were 16 athletes in the national team. They won nine medals among amateurs. Kaldarbek uulu Aidar, Madaminzhon Nematzhanov, Amantur Abdyrakhmanov, Zharkynai Kytmyrova, Burul Sultankulova and Zhanyl Sultankulova won medals in their weight categories. Daniyar Batyrzhanov and Aibek Khamidov won silver medals, and Khatam Mansurov — a bronze medal.

In addition, six championship belts were awarded among professionals. Kyrgyzstanis won four of them: Buned Isakov (56 kg), Kalyinur Abdyldaev (60 kg), Karim Baltabaev (65 kg) and Aidar Ashimaliev (75 kg).

Recently, Wushu Sanda team of Kyrgyzstan won four medals in Moscow.
