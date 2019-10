Kyrgyzstani Kuan Abdyraimov won a silver medal at the Wushu Sanda World Championship. Head coach of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Tagaibek Omurzhanov told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held on October 19-23 in Shanghai (China). Wrestlers from 101 countries participated in it. The national team of Kyrgyzstan consisted of four athletes. Kuan Abdyraimov competed in weight over 90 kilograms and had three bouts.