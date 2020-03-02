Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan

Temporary restrictions on entry into the territory of Kyrgyzstan are applied to all foreign citizens who have been in the territory of countries with a high degree of risk and the most unfavorable epidemiological situation in the last 20 days. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center for prevention of penetration of coronavirus into the territory of the republic and its further spread.

According to the press service of the Government, the authorities of China, Japan, Korea, Iran and Italy took the introduction of a temporary ban on the entry of their citizens into the Kyrgyz Republic from March 1 with understanding.

The Emergency Response Center reminded that Kyrgyzstanis who have visited high-risk countries in the past 20 days would be placed in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the country.

»The World Health Organization has raised the level of threat of the coronavirus epidemic to »very high." This is the highest risk level. At the same time, the organization notes that the epidemic can still be stopped by blocking the ways of spread of the virus,” the Cabinet of Ministers added.