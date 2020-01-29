18:47
Kairat Osmonaliev to be held accountable for knowingly false information

Pre-trial proceedings for knowingly false information began against a member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan and a representative of the working group on monitoring implementation of the Anti-Corruption Strategy under the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Osmonaliev. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it is about his interview to one of the media outlets, where he stated that Kyrgyzstan was losing about a billion soms, supplying duty free crude oil to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, bypassing domestic oil refineries. According to Kairat Osmonaliev, Kyrgyzneftegas was to blame for it, and he explained why.

«Management of this enterprise states that I deliberately slandered them. Yes, I can prove that I have never said something unfounded, I do not think anything out. And they immediately hurried to file the statement. How could the Leninsky District Department of Internal Affairs accept it and register it under such an article? Where is the lie or false information? It is absurd! I’ll file a lawsuit against insulting my honor and dignity,» he said.

The police also confirmed that the statement was registered under the article for knowingly false information and Kairat Osmonaliev was notified of the start of the pre-trial proceedings.
