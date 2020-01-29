18:46
Sooronbai Jeenbekov names priority areas of cooperation with Sweden

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the parliamentary delegation of Sweden, headed by the First Deputy Speaker of the Riksdag Asa Lindestam. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed interest in development of cooperation with Sweden, including strengthening parliamentary democracy. He stressed that in order to build a progressive parliamentary system, it was first necessary to have a developed economy.

The head of state noted that the country was actively working to improve the well-being of citizens, and was implementing a number of major infrastructure projects.

We are fully aware that strong civil society and parliamentarism contribute to the development of the country.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The president mentioned trade, economic and environmental spheres as the priority areas for cooperation. He noted that Kyrgyzstan was interested in attracting foreign investors, and called for active use of preferences within the framework of GSP + status.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that Kyrgyzstan was ready to strengthen relations with Sweden in all areas of mutual interest.

The deputies of the Swedish Parliament expressed interest in strengthening economic ties between the countries, enhancing cooperation in the trade, economic, mining spheres and protection of environment.
