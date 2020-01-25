Pamir Kyrgyz in Alai district get new books and textbooks

The Pamir Kyrgyz, who live in Alai district, were handed books and textbooks. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Arkus and Kutaalam printing houses allocated 50 Alippe (ABC books) and 50 Meken Taanuu (Native Studies) textbooks, 40 mathematics textbooks, 10 Tales books, 10 sets of eight copies in Russian and Kyrgyz languages ​​and 120 fiction books, consisting of 30 titles, to the Kharybek Alymseitov school in Sary-Mogol village.

«At least 36 ethnic Kyrgyz attend this school. All the books were sent to the Education Department of Alai district,» the press service said.

Recall, 10 families of the ethnic Kyrgyz (a total of 50 people) arrived in Kyrgyzstan from the Pamir at the end of December 2019. They were placed in Sary-Mogol village, Alai district.