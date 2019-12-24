11:14
Girl from Kyrgyzstan amazes audience at Russian TV show

Eleven-year-old Albina Orazakunova from Kyrgyzstan amazed a host of the TV show «Best of All» on the Channel One Russia Maxim Galkin and the audience, demonstrating her ability to collect and disassemble pyramids from special cups at an incredible speed. Video of her performance was published on the channels’ website, as well as on the program’s channel on YouTube.

Albina Orazakunova told that she has been engaged in cup staking — high-speed assembly and disassembly of the pyramids from special plastic cups — for several years, participated in championships and won prizes.

«We will have a competition in January 2020. The absolute champion will get $ 10,000, I really want to win this money and spend it on my studies. I want to go to Oxford in the future,» the girl said.

The host of the TV show Maxim Galkin noted that the performance was delightful and amazing, and asked why she was doing this. Albina Orazakunova replied that this sport strengthens the cerebral cortex, develops coordination and fine motor skills.
