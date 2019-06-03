Episode of “Let’s Go, Let’s Eat!” TV show about Kyrgyzstan released

Well-known TV presenter John Warren came to Kyrgyzstan a few weeks ago to shoot another episode of the TV show «Let’s Go, Let’s Eat!» He shared his impressions of the republic on social networks, and NTV TV channel broadcast the episode of the show about unforgettable cuisine and hospitality in Kyrgyzstan on June 1.

Description of the video states that the famous Briton lived on a mountain pasture, performed a dance with golden eagle, spent a night in an egg, learned to control a boat and tried ashlyanfu. John also listened to the ancient epic Manas and learned what Kyrgyz version of wakeboarding was.

John Warren himself speaks of Kyrgyzstan as of the land of recalcitrant mountains, crystal clear lakes and mystical landscapes.