State attorney of Omurbek Tekebayev may lose license

State attorney of the ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev, Elmira Chonoeva, may lose her license. She informed 24.kg news agency.

According to Elmira Chonoeva, the day before, the Council of Advocacy canceled the decision of the special commission on ethics on issuing her a severe reprimand and recommended to suspend her attorney’s license.

«But this is just a recommendation, not the main decision. If the commission follows it, I will appeal it in court,» the attorney said.

Earlier, the lawyers Chinara Dzhakupbekova and Taalaigul Toktakunova demanded from the Advocacy of Kyrgyzstan to deprive Elmira Chonoeva of her license. Lawyers noted that Elmira Chonoeva had no right to represent Omurbek Tekebayev’s interests in court without his consent, especially since he had lawyers.