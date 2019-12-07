Several taxi drivers arrested with fake Kyrgyz documents in Moscow

Several facts of use of fake documents of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast were revealed with the assistance of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia in November. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, a 29-year-old native of Osh region and a 37-year-old native of Issyk-Kul region showed fake driver’s licenses of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic with non-existent data. A citizen of the neighboring republic illegally acquired fake documents (ID card and the driver’s license) of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic with other person’s personal data.

All of them were engaged in private taxi service.

A native of Jalal-Abad region used a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation with signs of changing personal data.

Examinations of all the facts were carried out. The confiscated documents do not comply with state standards.

Investigative measures are currently being taken to identify unknown persons involved in the production of fake documents.