CSTO military work out peacekeeping operation in Tajikistan

Military of six countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) worked out a peacekeeping operation during Indestructible Brotherhood 2019 exercises in Tajikistan. RIA Novosti reported with reference to the press service of the Central Military District.

«The final stage of CSTO states’ Indestructible Brotherhood 2019 drills took place the day before at Harb-Maidon training ground in the Republic of Tajikistan. The military contingents of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan participated in it,» the district said in a statement.

As a part of the exercises, the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces conducted a peacekeeping operation to maintain peace in the Central Asian region of collective security.

More than 3,500 servicemen of six countries participate in the joint exercises of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces and the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Indestructible Brotherhood 2019, which are held from October 21 to October 29.
