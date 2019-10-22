President Jeenbekov attends ceremony of enthronement of Emperor of Japan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, as a part of his working trip, took part in the ceremony of proclaiming the accession to the throne of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ceremony of enthronement took place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Naruhito officially announced his imperial title and swore an oath of service.

The event was attended by heads of state, statesmen and public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps from 195 countries of the world.

As the Japanese media reported, the event became the largest imperial enthronement ceremony in the country. In total, more than 16 billion yen (over $ 147 million) have been spent on it.