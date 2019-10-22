17:14
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President Jeenbekov attends ceremony of enthronement of Emperor of Japan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, as a part of his working trip, took part in the ceremony of proclaiming the accession to the throne of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ceremony of enthronement took place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Naruhito officially announced his imperial title and swore an oath of service.

The event was attended by heads of state, statesmen and public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps from 195 countries of the world.

As the Japanese media reported, the event became the largest imperial enthronement ceremony in the country. In total, more than 16 billion yen (over $ 147 million) have been spent on it.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits Tokyo Rope MFG in Japan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays working visit to Japan
Passenger train derails after collision with truck in Japan
Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan completes diplomatic mission
Issue of Kyrgyz visas in Japan temporarily suspended
Japan ready to reconstruct bridge on strategically important road
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan receive equipment to save lives of newborns
Japanese Shimohira Itsuo found his favorite three W in Kyrgyzstan
Work of Kyrgyz designer Kurak Koinobori installed in center of Tokyo
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic
Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia
Missing in Bishkek businessman killed Missing in Bishkek businessman killed
Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas
22 October, Tuesday
16:58
Russian citizen suspected of murder detained in Kyrgyzstan Russian citizen suspected of murder detained in Kyrgyzs...
16:48
President Jeenbekov attends ceremony of enthronement of Emperor of Japan
15:40
Bakyt Torobaev proposes to reduce term of work of Parliament to 3 years
15:16
Kyrgyz military participate in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood 2019 exercises
15:02
Kazakhstan not to allow Kyrgyzstan to re-export oil