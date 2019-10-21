18:17
Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has drawn up a schedule for elections to the republican and local councils for 2020-2023. It is published on the website of the CEC of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 7th convocation of the Parliament will be elected by citizens on October 4, 2020.

 Next elections to 30 local councils (25 of them – rural councils and 5 cities and towns: Osh, Karakol, Balykchi, Tokmak, Mailuu-Suu) will take place on April 12, 2020.

Elections to 418 local councils, including elections to 386 councils, whose powers expire in December 2020 (370 rural councils and 16 cities and towns: Bishkek, Naryn, Kara-Kul, Batken, Kyzyl-Kiya, Sulukta, Isfana, Talas, Uzgen, Kant, Orlovka, Kainda, Shopokov, Kerben, Kochkor-Ata, Cholpon-Ata) and elections to 32 councils, whose powers expire in May 2021 (26 rural councils and 6 cities and towns: Jalal-Abad, Kok-Yangak, Nookat, Kemin, Kadamdzhay, Aydarken) will take place on April 11, 2021.

Elections to four local councils (3 rural and Kara-Suu town) will be held on October 10, 2021.

Elections to 18 councils (three cities — Tash-Kumyr, Kara-Balta, Toktogul) are scheduled for April 2022 and elections to 13 councils – for April 2023.

Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic will be held in October 2023. Election to Saruu rural council will be held in the same period.

The total expenses of the CEC in 2020 will amount to 928 million soms.

 It is reported that 560 million will be spent on elections to the Parliament, 60 million - on the preparation and conducting of local elections in April 2020 (31 councils), 197 million - transfer from the budget of the State Registration Service to the budget of the CEC in connection with transfer of powers on voters lists and identification. Another 100 million is the current budget of the CEC’s office.

At least 944.5 million soms have been spent on the elections to the Parliament in 2015, and 724.7 million - on the presidential election in 2017.

The increase in election costs in 2015 is associated with spending on activities to develop and use a biometric database of citizens of Kyrgyzstan.
