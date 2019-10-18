17:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district, investigator arrested for bribe

Deputy prosecutor and investigator of the local police department were detained in Dzheti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The deputy prosecutor and the police officer were arrested for extortion of a bribe of $ 1,000.

«According to preliminary data, they extorted the money for termination of a criminal case on rape. They were arrested by employees of the State Committee for National Security,» the sources said.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed this information. According to the supervisory body, the notice of suspicion was handed to the investigator and the deputy district prosecutor.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Anti-Corruption Service discloses details of detention of deputy prosecutor
Policemen-extortionists placed in detention center 1
Two financial police officers detained in Bishkek
Employees of Oktyabrsky Police Department detained with bribe
Border guards extort money from smuggler in Tokmak
Head of State Agency for Environment Protection extorted bribe
Head of financial police department detained for bribe extortion
Tax officer extorts bribe for re-registration of license in Bishkek
Military Prosecutor's Office arrests SCNS employee for extortion of 350,000 soms
Head of Batken Forest Management Department arrested for bribe
Popular
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
18 October, Friday
16:56
Kyrgyz futsal team defeats team of Uzbekistan
16:49
Withdrawal of $ 5 mln from Manas. Mirlan Begaliev enters into plea agreement
16:38
Anti-Corruption Service discloses details of detention of deputy prosecutor
16:25
Tajikistan sets up speed bump at disputed section of border
16:04
Kyrgyzstan delivers humanitarian aid to ethnic Pamir Kyrgyz