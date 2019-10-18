Deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district, investigator arrested for bribe

Deputy prosecutor and investigator of the local police department were detained in Dzheti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The deputy prosecutor and the police officer were arrested for extortion of a bribe of $ 1,000.

«According to preliminary data, they extorted the money for termination of a criminal case on rape. They were arrested by employees of the State Committee for National Security,» the sources said.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed this information. According to the supervisory body, the notice of suspicion was handed to the investigator and the deputy district prosecutor.