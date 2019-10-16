Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district

Employees of the City Planning and Architecture Department went on strike yesterday in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan. Telegram channel «Koroche» reports.

«They are dissatisfied with the fact that a person, who was fired for violations, has been appointed the department’ head again. Employees will not go to work tomorrow,» the report says.

The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utilities under the Government told 24.kg news agency that officials of the district department had sent a letter with their complaints.

«We are currently studying the details, the facts stated in the document,» the department noted.

It is reported that the department’s head wrote a letter of resignation at his own request. All employees are at their workplaces.