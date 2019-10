Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won two medals at the World Youth and Junior Sambo Championship. The International Sambo Federation reported.

The competitions ended on October 13 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Zhusup Shakirov won a bronze medal on the final day at the tournament among youth in 56 kg weight category.

Earlier, Alai Sartov also won a bronze medal in his category.