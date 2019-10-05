14:25
Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign held in Kyrgyzstan

Breast and Cervical Cancer Month campaign is held in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health reported.

«October is turning pink all over the world as a sign of solidarity and support in the fight against breast cancer. Since 1990, the pink ribbon has become a symbol of the fight against this ailment, which ranks the first among all types of cancer in women,» the ministry noted.

As a part of the campaign, doors open days will take place at all primary health care institutions (family medicine centers and etc.)

Events are held under the slogan «Early Detection Saves Lives!».

According to the National Oncology Center, 647 women were first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, at least 270 cases of them (41.7 percent) were advanced stages, 490 — new cases of cervical cancer, 194 of them (39.6 percent) — in advanced stages.

The Ministry of Health stresses that cervical cancer is a preventable disease. It can be detected and cured before the precancerous changes will develop into cancer. The country plans to introduce vaccination against human papillomavirus — the main cause of cervical cancer from 2021.
