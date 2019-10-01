Kyrgyzstan to spend almost 1.9 billion soms on road repairs in 2020

It is planned to allocate 1,871.7 billion soms from the budget for repair and maintenance of roads in Kyrgyzstan. The draft budget of Kyrgyzstan for the next year says.

This amount is 83.1 percent of all expenses of the Ministry of Transport and Roads. The Agency for Automobile, Water Transport, Weight and Dimensional Control will get other 154.5 million soms to ensure the quality and safety of the transport services provided and undamaged condition of roads.

In addition, the state plans to spend 179.9 million soms on measures to withdraw Kyrgyz air carriers from the black list of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).