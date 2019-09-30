14:03
Head of Government signs decree to raise pensions in Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a government decree on indexation of pensions. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

Both the basic part of pensions, the total amount of which is lower than the subsistence level of a pensioner for the previous year, and their insurance part will be increased.

Depending on the size of pensions and contributions made, the insurance part will be increased by 7-18 percent or more.

An average pension in the republic will be 5,820 soms.

Additional 659.2 million soms will be required for the indexation of pensions of 667,300 pensioners. Pensions, taking into account the increase, will begin to be paid from October 1.

The head of Government noted that measures taken by the state should make the pension system more equitable in relation to citizens who had honestly made all the payments.
