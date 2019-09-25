10:26
Repair of roads continues in Bishkek

Bishkekasfaltservice continues repair of roads in the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reports.

Work has been completed on Isakeev Street from Vinogradnaya to Valikhanov Street, and the repair continues on Musa Jalil Street from Lermontov to Budyonny Street. A sidewalk will be made on both sides of the road there.

«By the end of November, the enterprise will complete the repair and will commission several more sections: Ottuksky lane (from Deng Xiaoping to Ulakovskaya Street), Yakutskaya Street (from Deng Xiaoping to Karakumskaya Street), Oktyabrskaya Street (from Mendeleev to the blind street), Orozov Street (from Lulumba to Kainazarova Street), Shustube lane (from Shushtube to Kainazarova Street), Arzamasskaya Street (from Kazakov to Messarosh Street),» the city administration said.
