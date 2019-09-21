13:16
Girl dies in traffic accident in Bishkek

A minivan rammed two cars and crashed into a tree on Leo Tolstoy Street in Bishkek at about 9 p.m. yesterday. A girl died at the scene. Koroche Telegram channel reports.

The Traffic Safety Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital confirmed the information about the traffic accident.

A 36-year-old man was driving a Honda Odyssey car. The traffic accident occurred at the intersection with Kalyk Akiyev Street. Passenger of the minivan died at the scene.

«Cars were placed on impoundment lot. The collected materials were sent to the Investigation Service of Bishkek,» the department said.
