School to be built in Kolmo housing estate in Bishkek

A school will be built in Kolmo housing estate in Bishkek. State procurement portal says.

The Public-State Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Administration announced a tender for development of a design of the educational institution. It is planned to spend 1,600 million soms on this purpose.

Technical specifications indicate that the area of ​​land allocated for the object is 1.06 hectares. It is necessary to plan heating from a boiler house with use of alternative or combined (coal, gas) fuel. At least 240 calendar days are planned for development of the project, and it will be necessary to obtain a positive conclusion from state experts.

As the department explained, the municipal land plot is located next to the school 78. It is the only one in the housing estate.

«There is no sports hall or canteen. Perhaps, it will be a single educational institution in the future. The approximate design capacity is about 280 student places,» said Renat Aitymbetov, head of the Public-State Capital Construction Department.