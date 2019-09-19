Border conflict: Parties withdraw additional forces from border region

Negotiations between delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to resolve the conflict on the border ended. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that under agreement, the Tajik side will stop construction on disputed site, and the Kyrgyz side will remove the border watch tower in Leilek district.

«The Tajik side withdrew construction equipment from the disputed site yesterday at 15.00. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic will begin demolition of the tower located at Maksat post in the near future. According to preliminary data, both parties agreed to withdraw additional forces from the border. It is known that the delegation from Kyrgyzstan also held negotiations on the territory of Tajikistan,» the sources said.

The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan has not yet provided details of the negotiations.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda the day before. In addition, negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held on resolving the conflict in border area.