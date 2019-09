Gas supply of some Bishkek districts will be suspended on September 17-19. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In connection with the repair work, the supply of natural gas will be cut off:

In the area limited by Deng Xiaoping Avenue, Kazakov, Arzamasskaya, Selsovetskaya Streets.

Residents of Kirov Street in Sokuluk village have no gas today.