Girl attempts to commit suicide because of disagreements with relatives

A 17-year-old girl attempted to commit suicide in Karakol national park due to disagreements with her relatives. The Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region informed 24.kg news agency.

A relative of the girl turned to Karakol police department on September 4. He said that the minor sent him a photo from the national park and stopped answering calls.

«The girl left home and did not return. Employees of the Juvenile Liaison Office and the district police officer left for the place. During inspection of the territory, they found the girl in the bushes. She intended to commit suicide trying to hang herself on a tree. The police brought her to the police station, carried out a preventive conversation with her and handed her over to her relatives. The girl said that her mother worked in Russia, no one from among her relatives understood her, so she decided to commit suicide,» the police department said.

Relatives of the minor explained her act by a possible rape. However, this version was not confirmed.