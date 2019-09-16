Atambayev’s case: Meerbek Miskenbaev summoned for interrogation

Meerbek Miskenbaev, a member of SDPK political council, was summoned for questioning by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairwoman of the party Kunduz Zholdubaeva confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Meerbek Miskenbaev was summoned for questioning as a witness within the case on events on August 7-8.

Recall, the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating eight criminal cases on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8. At least 12 people are involved in attempted murder, murder, hostage taking, mass riots and hooliganism facts.