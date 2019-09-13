Some Bishkek streets to be blocked due to Save Snow Leopard race

An International Charity Race Save Snow Leopard will take place on Sunday, September 15, in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

«Traffic movement will be partially blocked from 7.00 in the area bounded by Manas and Chui Avenues, Abdrakhmanov / Baitik Baatyr and Imanaliev Streets. The streets will be opened immediately behind the runners,» the city administration noted.

A section of Chui Avenue — from Panfilov Street to Erkindik Boulevard — will be closed on September 14 from 7.00 to 18.00 in connection with preparation of Nomad Sport company for the marathon.