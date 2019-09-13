State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 695.9 per each citizen

As a result of July, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 695.9 per each citizen. Over the month, the debt burden reduced by $ 2.8.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of July 31, 2019, the total volume of state debt (external + internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,453.99 billion (310,667.54 billion soms), including $ 3,767.49 billion (262,784.07 billion soms) — external, and $ 686.5 million (47,883.47 billion soms) — domestic debt.

Over the month, the country’s state debt reduced by $ 17.92 million. At the same time, the external one reduced by $ 25.15 million, while the internal one grew by $ 7.23 million.

Kyrgyzstan still most of all owes to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,701.25 billion (45.2 percent of the total external debt of the republic). Over the month, the figure decreased by $ 750,000.

At the end of July of this year, the state debt amounted to 51.4 percent of GDP.

At least 6.4 million people lived in the country as of July 1, 2019. An average salary in Kyrgyzstan is 16,448 soms. To pay off the state debt, every Kyrgyzstani has to give 2.95 salaries.