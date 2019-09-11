Kanybek Abdrakhmanov appointed head of Third Directorate of Criminal Police

Kanybek Abdrakhmanov was appointed the head of the Third Directorate of the Criminal Police Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, it was called the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Kanybek Abdrakhmanov was previously prosecuted for bribe extortion.

«In 2017, he and several other police officers were detained by officers of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security. They were placed in a detention center. However, Kanybek Abdrakhmanov was acquitted because of the lack of evidence,» the sources said.

Earlier, the post was held by Akylbek Mamaseyitov, who is the head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region now.