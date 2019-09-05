Investigation into Aziz Batukaev’s release completed

Investigation into release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev completed. A lawyer Sergey Slesarev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, investigators officially announced completion of the investigation. After familiarization with the materials, the criminal case will be sent to court.

«My client does not answer any questions and does not sign any documents. In such a way he protests against violation of laws, the Constitution, as well as his rights and interests. Yesterday, investigators announced end of pre-trial proceedings and handed over materials for familiarization to Almazbek Atambayev and his defenders. In total, the criminal case consists of 27 volumes,» said Sergey Slesarev.

The criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. Doctors and laboratory assistants, who diagnosed the kingpin with cancer, are defendants in the case, including former officials and deputies.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the release of the crime boss was found out. The former president was a witness in the case. On August 9, he was charged with corruption in the framework of this case.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan until October 26.