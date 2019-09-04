16:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

MPs visit Almazbek Atambayev in SCNS pre-trial detention center

Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova visited the former president Almazbek Atambayev in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

According to Asel Koduranova, the meeting with the former president lasted about 40 minutes, after which he was invited to a court hearing.

«We discussed his health and conditions of detention. Almazbek Atambayev has no complaints. Of course, it is not a resort, but he does not complain about anything. He did not give any instructions to us. Almazbek Atambayev still, like us, considers his arrest illegal,» said Asel Koduranova.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS until October 26.

The Bishkek City Court will consider legality of his arrest and extension of detention term of the former president today at an offsite hearing.
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
Atambayev’s case: City Court finds detention of ex-president legal
Atambayev’s case: Mosque built by ex-president attached
Ex-president Atambayev refuses to answer investigators' questions
Accused supporters of ex-president Atambayev have no complaints, requests
Atambayev’s case. Property of Channel 7 attached
Special forces soldier killed during detention of Atambayev awarded medal
Atambayev’s case. Attachment removed from some real estate
Atambayev’s case. Wife of former president meets with husband
Bodyguard of ex-president Atambayev summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office
Atambayev’s case. Land plot in Issyk-Kul region allocated illegally
Popular
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction