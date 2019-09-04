MPs visit Almazbek Atambayev in SCNS pre-trial detention center

Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova visited the former president Almazbek Atambayev in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

According to Asel Koduranova, the meeting with the former president lasted about 40 minutes, after which he was invited to a court hearing.

«We discussed his health and conditions of detention. Almazbek Atambayev has no complaints. Of course, it is not a resort, but he does not complain about anything. He did not give any instructions to us. Almazbek Atambayev still, like us, considers his arrest illegal,» said Asel Koduranova.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS until October 26.

The Bishkek City Court will consider legality of his arrest and extension of detention term of the former president today at an offsite hearing.