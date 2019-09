Ex-ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbek Akun is not going to withdraw a lawsuit against Aprel TV channel and its journalist Kanat Kanimetov. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the channel should be responsible for dissemination of slander and false information, despite the fact that the property of Aprel TV was arrested and the channel does not broadcast.

«The amount of the claim is 500,000 soms. If employees of Aprel TV and Kanimetov personally admit on YouTube that they have spread false information, then I will withdraw material claims,» said Tursunbek Akun.

He added that the trial was ongoing and the defendant party asked for linguistic examination.