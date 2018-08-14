13:22
Prisoners of penal colony 47 complain to Tursunbek Akun about lack of medicines

Prisoners of the penal colony 47 complain about the lack of some medicines. The Coordinator of the Congress on Human Rights of Central Asian countries Tursunbek Akun informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the medicines are not delivered to the institution by the Ministry of Health.

«During the visit to the colony, some prisoners complained that they had to buy the medicines by themselves, since there is not any in the colony. The patients with oncological diseases also have to purchase drugs. There are enough drugs supplied by the State Penitentiary Service, but they are not supplied to the colony by the Ministry of Health,» Tursunbek Akun said.

The human rights activist intends to send a letter to the Ministry of Health with the complaints of the prisoners.
