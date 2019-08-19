Ex-ombudsman to withdraw 100,000 claim against Almazbek Atambayev

Ex-ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbek Akun will withdraw his claim for 100,000 soms against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. He stated this to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev was arrested. He is charged with grave and especially grave articles of the Criminal Code, including aiding in the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, and he will be held responsible for his actions.

«Therefore, I see no reason to sue him in civil order for libel. The fact that he slandered me, saying that I received a bribe of $ 100,000, is a slander and lie. They will prove it soon,» Tursunbek Akun said.

He added that he would not withdraw the lawsuit against Aprel TV channel and a journalist Kanat Kanimetov for 500,000 soms despite the fact that the property of Aprel was seized and the channel does not broadcast.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. He was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for interrogation.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.