Over 4.3 billion soms of social allowances paid in Kyrgyzstan

Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan has paid 4,366 billion soms in the form of allowances since the beginning of the year. Press service of the ministry reported.

As of August 1, 2019, the number of recipients of state benefits in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 495,500 people. At least 311,200 people of them receive monthly allowances as needy citizens (families) who have children under 16 years old; 92,700 people, who have not right to pension benefits, get social allowances. Other 91,600 people received one-time payments at the birth of child balaga suyunchu.

In general, an average size of allowance to needy families was 855.8 soms, and an average amount of social allowance — 3,079 soms in Kyrgyzstan.
