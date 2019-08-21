No chances to find Kazakh climbers alive at Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan

There are no chances to find Kazakh climbers Murat Otepbaev and Andrey Korneev alive at Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan. The Mountaineering Federation of Almaty posted on Facebook.

The federation noted that difficult weather conditions on the route impede full-scale rescue operations.

On August 20, a helicopter has made eight turns, carefully examining the slope from Dikiy Pass, especially carefully checking the area of possible descent of the climbers. Recent inspections from the helicopter were carried out jointly with climbers from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Defense, the Mountaineering and Climbing Federation and Ak-Sai Travel agency.

«We regret to admit that there is no chance of finding Murat Otepbaev and Andrey Korneev alive. Despite this, the Kazakhstan’s helicopter will make another control flight tomorrow, after which the search and rescue operations will be stopped,» the federation said.

The group informed about the death of the third climber Alexander Chechulin on August 16, when it was contacted last time. His body was left at an altitude of 6,900 meters, Murat Otepbaev and Andrey Korneev continued their descent. Taking into account the weather conditions, it should have taken at least four days.

The federation noted that Alexander Chechulin, Murat Otepbaev and Andrey Korneev are climbers with extensive experience (more than 10 years) and experience in climbing 7,000 meter peaks.