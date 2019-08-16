Almazbek Atambayev remanded in custody until August 26

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev will be kept in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26.

This decision was made today at an offsite hearing of the Bishkek City Court.

Lawyer Sergey Slesarev stated that the judge violated a number of laws.

«The hearing was closed, although the ruling stated that it would be open. Unfortunately, the decision of the first instance was upheld. First of all, judges violated the Constitution,» Sergey Slesarev commented.