Business Ombudsman to enhance investor’s confidence in Government, PM hopes

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met with newly elected Business Ombudsman Robin Ord-Smith.

The Head of Government noted the great experience of the former ambassador of Great Britain to the Kyrgyz Republic and praised this as a positive signal for the business community and foreign investors.

«Frequently, entrepreneurs feel vulnerable in the country, many complaints are received from businesses regarding non-transparent mechanisms for regulating entrepreneurial activities that are not provided for by law. One of the most effective mechanisms in international practice is the introduction of the Institute of a Business Ombudsman. I hope that the appointment of Business Ombudsman and the launch of this institution will increase the trust of citizens and the business community in government and state bodies, and will contribute to the transparency of government bodies in order to prevent corruption and other violations of the rights and legitimate interests of business,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Prime Minister noted the importance of speedy preparation of a high-quality and comprehensive bill on Business Ombudsman to increase the efficiency and strengthen the activities of this organization.