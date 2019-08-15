Employees of Sary-Chelek nature reserve repair road leading to lake

Employees of Sary-Chelek state nature reserve repaired road to lake. Press service of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In addition, internal road in Arkyt village was also repaired. The work was carried out by common deed, the roads have been leveled by a grader and covered with gravel.

On the initiative of management of Sary-Chelek nature reserve, more than 300 residents of Arkyt and Kyzyl-Tuu villages were able to undergo a free medical examination. It was conducted by 19 doctors of the Healthy Nation Association.

The total territory of Sary-Chelek state nature reserve is 23,868 hectares. More than 40 species of mammals, 175 species of birds and 5 species of fish live there. More than 1,200 species of plants also grow in the nature reserve. Many of them are listed as endangered in Kyrgyzstan.