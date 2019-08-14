Prosecutor General’s Office tells what Kursan Asanov suspected of

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan received an opinion on the results of an official investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the illegal actions of Kursan Asanov. Press service of the supervisory body reported.

It is specified that the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Major General of Police Kursan Asanov, by his actions on August 7-8, repeatedly ignored the requirements and instructions of the Minister of Internal Affairs. Without agreement with the head of the ministry, he made unauthorized decisions, not having the right to do it.

«Kursan Asanov left the staff of the internal affairs bodies in danger and without command, thereby flagrantly violating the requirements of the current legislation. He also did not comply with the requirements of the criminal procedural law by concealing evidence, objects and other documents relevant to the case from the investigating authorities. Having studied the conclusion of the official investigation, the material collected by the Prosecutor General’s Office was registered in the Single Register of Crimes and Misconduct under the article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The pre-trial proceedings were entrusted to the Military Prosecutor’s Office,» commented the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Recall, Kursan Asanov was relieved of his post with the wording «betrayal of interests of the Kyrgyz police» and «loss of confidence.» The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact.