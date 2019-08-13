Movement of Bishkek-Balykchi train restored after derailment of wagons

Movement of the train along Bishkek — Balykchi route, which was interrupted after wagons went off the rails in Tokmak city, was restored. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu OJSC reported.

On August 12, Interglass LLC team violated instructions at about 10.30 pm, as a result, the train of 25 wagons and a locomotive lost control, having entered the connecting track, and headed towards Tokmok station.

The station’s railroad workers took measures to stop the uncontrolled train. The train was directed to the track with empty wagons on it.

As a result, the locomotive and wagons of Interglass LLC went off the rails.

Corresponding commission is working at the scene.