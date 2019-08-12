Atambayev’s case: Abdil Segizbaev summoned for interrogation

Former head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Abdil Segizbaev was summoned for interrogation. The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that the former head of special services was handed a summons. Abdil Segizbayev has to come for questioning on August 13 to the investigating bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Sources informed earlier that the former chairman of SCNS has to answer questions in the framework of the criminal investigation into the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8 and taking servicemen of Alpha special forces hostage.