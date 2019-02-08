Body of baby found near Big Chui Canal in Bishkek

Body of a baby was found on Abdrakhmanov Street along the Big Chui Canal in Bishkek. The press service of the police department of the capital reported.

All the necessary examinations are being carried out now. Police are looking for the mother of the baby.

«The body was found on February 3. Presumably, the infant is only a few months old. The fact was registered by the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsk district. The examination should find out the date of death, as well as the exact age of the baby,» the police department reported.