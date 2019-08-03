At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018

At least 3,942 girls were abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. The ex-Ombudsman Tursunbek Akun said to 24.kg news agency, citing data from law enforcement agencies and the Institute of Ombudsman.

According to him, 2,200 forced marriages broke up.

“After the murder of Burulay, experts note a reduction in bride kidnapping cases. In particular, only 118 incidents were registered during the first half of the year,” Tursunbek Akun said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that 94 cases out of the total voiced by the ex-chief human rights activist of the country were qualified as abduction of a woman for marriage, 12 - as coercion to marriage. Charges against other 12 suspects were not specified.

Recall, on May 27, 2018, the 19-year-old Burulay Turdalieva was killed in the police department of Zhaiyl district. According to investigators, Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl with the aim of forcing her to marry, stabbed her first and then himself. The defendant stated in the court that he did not kill the girl and did not cut himself.