Bishkek hosts Kyrgyz-Russian Youth Leaders Forum

The Kyrgyz-Russian Youth Leaders Forum was opened in Bishkek today. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Chief of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Dosaly Esenaliev read out a greeting on behalf of Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«We are pleased that young people set themselves the goal not only to continue the work of the older generation, but also to become stronger than their predecessors. The strength of the young people lies in the freedom of thinking, the thirst for constant renewal of knowledge, self-development, the desire for innovation. I am sincerely glad that out joint with Vladimir Vladimirovich initiative on the development of cooperation between the youth leaders of our countries was embodied in this forum,» the message says.

I believe that this forum will give a new impetus to the cooperation and friendship of our states. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President noted that the bilateral relations of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in recent years have reached a qualitatively new level. Contacts in the economy, social and humanitarian spheres, issues of regional security, including youth policy have become denser.

«Today’s forum, which brought together the most active representatives of the youth of the two countries, is dedicated to discussing important issues of effective teamwork in various fields. Each of you took the responsibility and courage to create your own business, paving your own path of development and opening new horizons for the development of our states,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

I believe that the personal success of each is the success of the whole country.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed confidence that the ideas and initiatives put forward at the end of the forum, real projects will increase the social responsibility of the young people, serve to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation, peace and prosperity between the states and peoples.

Alexander Bugayev, head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation, read out a greeting from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

«Such a large-scale event undoubtedly provides a good opportunity to discuss many topical issues of Russian-Kyrgyz relations and the problems of Eurasian integration, as well as to exchange new interesting ideas and accumulated experience,» the message says.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the initiatives and projects put forward at the forum would be in demand in practice and would serve to further strengthen the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.