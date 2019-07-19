Kyrgyzstan plans to digitize museum funds

It is planned to digitize museum funds and cultural facilities of the capital in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Dastan Dogoev told today at a press conference.

According to him, this is done to ensure access of rural residents to cultural attractions. The idea is that digitized funds will be demonstrated to residents of regions who do not have the opportunity to visit Bishkek’s museums or other cultural facilities.

«We have already held a meeting of the government headquarters on digitization. This idea found support. We plan to launch this project in the near future,» Dastan Dogoev said.