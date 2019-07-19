12:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to digitize museum funds

It is planned to digitize museum funds and cultural facilities of the capital in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Dastan Dogoev told today at a press conference.

According to him, this is done to ensure access of rural residents to cultural attractions. The idea is that digitized funds will be demonstrated to residents of regions who do not have the opportunity to visit Bishkek’s museums or other cultural facilities.

«We have already held a meeting of the government headquarters on digitization. This idea found support. We plan to launch this project in the near future,» Dastan Dogoev said.
link:
views: 26
Print
Related
People with disabilities to digitize archival data in Kyrgyzstan
Government’s priorities – digitization, development of banking services
Kyrgyzstan asks European Union for assistance in digitization of country
President names judicial reform, digitization of country as priorities
Officials fall asleep during president’s speech at digitization forum
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to eliminate unnecessary certificates
Sooronbai Jeenbekov dissatisfied with process of digitization of Kyrgyzstan
Meeting of EEU Prime Ministers in narrow format starts in Almaty
Prime Minister suggests EEU countries to use Kyrgyz data protection system
Sapar Isakov tells about Kyrgyzstan’s path to digitization
Popular
Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law
Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed
PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China
Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek