Resident of Manas village of Talas region found a wolf in his car. Owner of the car Zhanuzak Shaikulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he left the car door slightly open overnight, and found the animal in it in the morning.

«My wife saw the animal first, I did not believe her. When I saw it by myself, I was scared. It turned out that the wolf was domesticated. It belongs to the local hunter who took it away,» Zhanuzak Shaikulov told.