Man who beat his 7-year-old son placed in detention center 1

Father, who beat his seven-year-old son, was placed in detention center 1. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to the police, the 33-year-old parent broke his son’s arm, and the boy also received multiple bruises and hematomas. Examination confirmed that the child suffered injuries. A criminal case was initiated against the father under the Article «Causing less serious harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He was placed in detention center 1 and charged. The mother of the victim wrote a statement and announced his readiness to support the prosecution.

The man beat his own son to a brain concussion as far back as in May. However, law enforcement officers were waiting for the results of an examination to take action against the 33-year-old parent.
